Russia stops the deliveries of space rocket engines to USA

Russia's Federal Space Agency Roscosmos has stopped the deliveries of rocket engines manufactured by Energomash association to the United State.

"This is the RD-180 engine in the first place, which is used for the Atlas-5 rocket as the main engine, and the RD-181 engine, which is used as the first stage of the Antares rocket,” Dmitry Rogozin, Roscosmos CEO said, TASS reports.

"Let them now fly into space on their brooms," Rogozin added.

In addition, Russia is terminating cooperation with the United States on experiments conducted on board the International Space Station.

Due to restrictions, the Russian space program will have to be changed, the head of Roscosmos also said. First priority will be paid to defence satellites.

On February 24, US President Joe Biden pledged to impose sanctions against the Russian space program. The United States will block more than 50% of high-tech imports to Russia to harm the ability of the Russians to modernise their Armed Froces, Biden said.