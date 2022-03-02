Russian troops take control of Kherson City

The Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, official representative for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov noted that the civil infrastructure, life support facilities for residents of the city and public transport are operating in the city as usual. In addition, no shortages in food and essential goods were reported.

According to Konashenkov, the Russian troops have destroyed 1,502 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine during the entire period of the special military operation.