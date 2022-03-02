EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia and Ukraine agree to hold second round of talks

World

The Russian delegation will arrive at the location of the second stage of negotiations with representatives of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 2, late in the evening. Russia is ready for the second stage of the talks, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight,” he said.

The first stage of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on 28 February. The meeting took place on the banks of the Pripyat River in an undisclosed location code-named the "fisherman's house".

UPDATE: The Russia-Ukraine talks have been postponed till March 3rd.

The Russian side put forward three conditions:

  • diplomatic recognition of Crimea as Russian territory,
  • demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,
  • neutral status of the country.

The delegations agreed to meet in the next few days after they conduct consultations in the capitals of the two states.

In the evening of March 2, the Russian delegation has left to the site of the talks. 

Ukraine confirms March 2 talks

Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that the second round of the negotiations with Russia on March 2, RIA Novosti reports.

"The talks will take place tonight. This will be the second round. I think it will be the same. Nothing will change. We will stand on our positions,” Arestovich said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
