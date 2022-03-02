Russia admits incidents with NATO can be possible

There are no guarantees that there will be no incidents between Russia and NATO as foreign countries continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia 24 TV channel.

"We are extremely concerned about those arms supply programs. Everything is very dangerous in this situation, there are no guarantees that there will be no incidents,” he said.

Moscow hears NATO officials saying that the alliance has no plans for military intervention. This is reasonable, Grushko said.

"This indicates that there is at least some sanity in NATO actions,” Grushko concluded.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on March 2 that NATO member countries were not planning military intervention to stabilize the crisis in Ukraine, as this would be a mistake. According to him, a dangerous situation has developed, as the current military conflict is taking place between the world's largest nuclear power and Europe's second largest state.