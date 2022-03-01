Shell hits TV tower in Kyiv

An explosion occurred near a TV tower in Kyiv, RIA Novosti reports.

Kiev TV tower explosion

It was the control room building that was presumably damaged with a shell. Local TV channels temporarily suspended broadcasts due to signal loss. Five people were killed, five others were injured as a result of the attack on the tower.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense called on Kyiv residents living near the facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine and the 72nd Center for Psychological Special Operations to leave their homes in connection with impending strikes with the use of high-precision weapons targeting those facilities.

Representatives for the ministry said that those facilities are used as communication centers for Ukraine's military and special services. Numerous calls with threats of bombing and other information attacks come from those facilities on a regular basis, officials said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special operation in the Donbass. According to him, the decision was made in response to requests for military assistance from the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).