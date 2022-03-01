The Russian troops will strike facilities in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where anti-Russian information attacks come from, Interfax reports, citing a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.
In particular, to suppress information attacks, the Russian Armed Forces will attack:
The attacks will be conducted with the use of high-precision weapons, the Russian military said.
In this regard, the Ministry of Defence called on those residents of Kyiv, who live near the above-mentioned facilities and relay centres, to leave their homes.
