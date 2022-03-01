Russia readies to attack military facilities in Kyiv

The Russian troops will strike facilities in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where anti-Russian information attacks come from, Interfax reports, citing a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

In particular, to suppress information attacks, the Russian Armed Forces will attack:

technological facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine (known for its initials as SBU),

the 72nd Main Centre for Psychological Special Operations (known as PSO Center) in Kyiv.

The attacks will be conducted with the use of high-precision weapons, the Russian military said.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defence called on those residents of Kyiv, who live near the above-mentioned facilities and relay centres, to leave their homes.