EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia and Ukraine sit down for talks in Belarus

World

Russia and Ukraine started discussing ways to resolve the armed conflict. Kiev first assured that they did not intend to capitulate. Representatives for Moscow noted that they would be ready to continue negotiations "for as long as required."

Russia and Ukraine sit down for talks in Belarus

The meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine began in the Gomel region of Belarus. The meeting is taking place near the Ukrainian border on the banks of the Pripyat River.

The venue of the meeting remains undisclosed

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, earlier assured that Moscow was ready to talk with representatives of Ukraine for as long as it takes to reach an agreement. 

He noted that representatives of Russia did not sleep all night and were waiting for the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation. The time of the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation was postponed several times during the night. 

“Unfortunately, they have very complicated logistics,” Medinsky summed up.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky earlier tweeted that that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko "took responsibility to ensure that during the departure, negotiations and return of the Ukrainian delegation, all aircraft, helicopters and missiles stationed on the territory of Belarus will remain grounded."

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on the morning of February 27 that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine. Zelensky later said that the negotiations in Belarus were impossible.

At 15.00 Moscow time on February 27, after the deadline set for the start of negotiations was left behind, Medinsky told reporters that the Ukrainian side had nevertheless agreed to the meeting.

Kiev announced its readiness for negotiations with Moscow during the second day of fighting.

"We are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything, we are not afraid to defend our state, we are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid to talk with Russia about everything: about security guarantees for our country, about a neutral status,” Zelensky said.

On February 27, Zelensky said that he had doubts about the success of the negotiation process with Russia.

"I do not really believe in the success of this meeting. But let them try,” Zelensky said.

Kiev does not intend to surrender following the results of the negotiations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

"There is nothing wrong with the negotiations if they end in peace and end the war, as it should be. But we are not going to surrender or capitulate, nor are we going to give up on our territory, not even an inch," the minister said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Nancy O'Brien Simpson USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense Nancy O'Brien Simpson John Vitols Ukraine: Another Failed NATO Adventure John Vitols Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Putin indifferent to personal sanction
Russia and Ukraine sit down for talks in Belarus
Russian Army continues suffering losses in Ukraine
Ukrainian army starts using phosphorus ammo
Putin orders to put Russian deterrence forces on special combat duty
The flagship of the Ukrainian Navy has been sunk
Europe closes airspace for Russian aircraft
The West considers disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Ukraine renounces obligations for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
Ukraine rejects Russia's proposal to start talks in Belarus
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy