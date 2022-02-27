Ukrainian army starts using phosphorus ammo

The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine started using ammunition filled with phosphorus in the suburbs of Kiev, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, desperate to contain the offensive of the troops of the Russian Armed Forces, began the massively use ammunition filled with phosphorus in the suburbs of Kiev near the Gostomel airfield,” he said.

The Ukrainian military use 122-millimeter shells for D-30 howitzers and rocket ammo for Soviet-made BM-21 Grad systems, Konashenkov said. According to him, the use of these types of ammunition is prohibited by Protocol III of the 1980 UN Convention on Inhumane Weapons.