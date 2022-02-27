EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian army starts using phosphorus ammo

World

The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine started using ammunition filled with phosphorus in the suburbs of Kiev, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, desperate to contain the offensive of the troops of the Russian Armed Forces, began the massively use ammunition filled with phosphorus in the suburbs of Kiev near the Gostomel airfield,” he said.

The Ukrainian military use 122-millimeter shells for D-30 howitzers and rocket ammo for Soviet-made BM-21 Grad systems, Konashenkov said. According to him, the use of these types of ammunition is prohibited by Protocol III of the 1980 UN Convention on Inhumane Weapons.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Nancy O'Brien Simpson USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense Nancy O'Brien Simpson John Vitols Ukraine: Another Failed NATO Adventure John Vitols Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Nancy O'Brien Simpson USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense Nancy O'Brien Simpson John Vitols Ukraine: Another Failed NATO Adventure John Vitols Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Putin orders to put Russian deterrence forces on special combat duty
The flagship of the Ukrainian Navy has been sunk
Europe closes airspace for Russian aircraft
The West considers disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Ukraine renounces obligations for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
Ukraine rejects Russia's proposal to start talks in Belarus
China calls USA the biggest threat to the world
Rocket strikes multi-storey apartment building in Kiev
Russia used cruise missiles to attack military targets in Ukraine
USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy