Russia used cruise missiles to attack military targets in Ukraine

Russia used cruise missiles to strike military targets in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that there was no damage caused to residential and social infrastructure.

The Russian military launched a strike with the use of long-range precision weapons using cruise missiles on military targets in Ukraine, Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said.

The attack was carried out both from the air and from the sea.

In total, according to a representative of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian military have destroyed 821 military facilities in Ukraine. In particular, seven combat aircraft, seven helicopters and nine drones were shot down, 87 tanks and other combat vehicles were destroyed.

The Russian military took control of the city of Melitopol in the south of the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense said that they were taking measures to ensure the safety of local residents and exclude provocations from Ukrainian special services and nationalists.

The day before, on February 25, the Russian military blocked the Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Konotop and Chernihiv. In addition, they occupied the Gostomel airfield in the suburbs of Kiev and blocked the capital from the western side.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
