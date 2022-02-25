Russian troops, particularly, intelligence services, were ordered not to let former secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council, Alexander Turchynov, flee Ukraine, Mash Telegram channel reports with reference to sources at the Russian Defense Ministry.
Reportedly, Russia intends to take Turchynov to trial for war crimes and unleashing the crisis in the Donbass.
In November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he considered Turchynov to be among those responsible for the loss of Crimea.
On February 24, Russia launched the military operation against Ukraine to protect Donbass. According to Putin, the purpose of the operation is to demilitarize Ukraine. The Russian Armed Forces were ordered to annihilate only the military infrastructure of Ukraine.
