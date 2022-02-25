EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian forces blockade Kiev and Chernigov

World

The Russian forces have blockaded Kiev and Chernigov. There were no losses among the Russian military. Representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry noted that residential areas would not be attacked. Air raid warnings started howling, the mayor of Kiev announced the beginning of the defense of the city.

Russian forces blockade Kiev and Chernigov

During a special operation in Ukraine, Russian paratroopers blockaded Kiev from the western side, Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said.

"At present, the main forces of the airborne troops have joined forces with Russian landing units at Gostomel airfield, blocking the city of Kiev from the west,” he said.

The Russian military have also finalised the blockade of the city of Chernigov (also spelled as Chernihiv, Ukrainian-wise). Konashenkov assured that there were no losses among the Russian military.

On the morning of February 25, the city administration of Kiev asked residents of the Obolon district of Kiev not to leave their homes as hostilities could break out at any moment.

"It is very dangerous to go outside now because of the approach of the enemy. The only exception is the need to move to a shelter in the event of an air raid alarm,” the authorities said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian forces were attacking only military infrastructure, while the civilian population was not in danger.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Russians also love their children: A different take on Ukraine Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Putin invites Zelensky to negotiate
Contact with Zelensky lost. Unidentified airplane departs from Kiev
Russia wants to liberate the people of Ukraine, FM Lavrov says
Ukraine mistakenly shoots down its own fighter jet over Kiev
Ukraine says it is ready to discuss neutral status with Russia
Russian Airborne Forces take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant under full control
Russia reports destruction of 118 military facilities in Ukraine
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
Russia destroys 74 military facilities in Ukraine
The Russians also love their children: A different take on Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy