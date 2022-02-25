Russian forces blockade Kiev and Chernigov

The Russian forces have blockaded Kiev and Chernigov. There were no losses among the Russian military. Representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry noted that residential areas would not be attacked. Air raid warnings started howling, the mayor of Kiev announced the beginning of the defense of the city.

During a special operation in Ukraine, Russian paratroopers blockaded Kiev from the western side, Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said.

"At present, the main forces of the airborne troops have joined forces with Russian landing units at Gostomel airfield, blocking the city of Kiev from the west,” he said.

The Russian military have also finalised the blockade of the city of Chernigov (also spelled as Chernihiv, Ukrainian-wise). Konashenkov assured that there were no losses among the Russian military.

On the morning of February 25, the city administration of Kiev asked residents of the Obolon district of Kiev not to leave their homes as hostilities could break out at any moment.

"It is very dangerous to go outside now because of the approach of the enemy. The only exception is the need to move to a shelter in the event of an air raid alarm,” the authorities said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian forces were attacking only military infrastructure, while the civilian population was not in danger.