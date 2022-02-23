EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

USA wants to block Nord Stream 2 to make Europe its colony

World

If Germany refuses from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, all of Europe will suffer and become a colony of the United States, Elena Panina, Director of the Institute for International Political and Economic Studies (RUSSTRAT) said, RIA Novosti reports.

USA wants to block Nord Stream 2 to make Europe its colony

The reaction from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) did not come as a surprise to anyone. However, a number of European leaders want to completely destroy the economic sovereignty of Europe to make it turn into a US colony, the economist believes.

In particular, it goes about the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Against the backdrop of high gas prices, this looks like a real blow to the wallets of the Germans. Germany, and indeed the whole of Europe, is now turning into a colonial market for the American LNG. In fact, we can see how the USA kicks off the economic robbery of Europe — Germany in the first place — under the guise of anti-Russian sanctions,” the expert said.

Such a development should give a second wind to the struggling US economy, while adding a lot of problems to the Europeans, forcing them to "serve the American hegemon,” she concluded.

Earlier, the head of the German Bundestag committee on climate and energy, Klaus Ernst, called the decision to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline hypocrisy. Such a decision of the German authorities does not mean the final stop of the project, he noted. He considers the government's decision to suspend the certification of the gas pipeline "problematic", since such a measure will affect Europe.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR) and instructed the country's Armed Forces to maintain peace in the republics.

On Tuesday, February 22, the German Ministry of Economy suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The decision followed the recognition of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko Hans Vogel Russia is Europe's Best Hope Hans Vogel Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
USA wants to block Nord Stream 2 to make Europe its colony
Donald Trump: Putin's move is smart and genius
Ukraine urges its citizens to return home from Russia ASAP
Putin: Russia puts most powerful arms systems on combat duty
USA's new sanctions cause Russian markets to bounce back
Medvedev promises Europe sky-high prices for natural gas
Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it
Putin announces the end of the Minsk agreements
Putin receives permission to deploy Russian troops in Donetsk and Luhansk
Russia is Europe's Best Hope
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy