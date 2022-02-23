USA wants to block Nord Stream 2 to make Europe its colony

If Germany refuses from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, all of Europe will suffer and become a colony of the United States, Elena Panina, Director of the Institute for International Political and Economic Studies (RUSSTRAT) said, RIA Novosti reports.

The reaction from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) did not come as a surprise to anyone. However, a number of European leaders want to completely destroy the economic sovereignty of Europe to make it turn into a US colony, the economist believes.

In particular, it goes about the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Against the backdrop of high gas prices, this looks like a real blow to the wallets of the Germans. Germany, and indeed the whole of Europe, is now turning into a colonial market for the American LNG. In fact, we can see how the USA kicks off the economic robbery of Europe — Germany in the first place — under the guise of anti-Russian sanctions,” the expert said.

Such a development should give a second wind to the struggling US economy, while adding a lot of problems to the Europeans, forcing them to "serve the American hegemon,” she concluded.

Earlier, the head of the German Bundestag committee on climate and energy, Klaus Ernst, called the decision to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline hypocrisy. Such a decision of the German authorities does not mean the final stop of the project, he noted. He considers the government's decision to suspend the certification of the gas pipeline "problematic", since such a measure will affect Europe.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR) and instructed the country's Armed Forces to maintain peace in the republics.

On Tuesday, February 22, the German Ministry of Economy suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The decision followed the recognition of the independence of the DPR and LPR.