Former US President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his bold decision to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
In an interview with iHeart radio station, the former head of the White House considered that this was a brilliant move on the part of the Russian authorities.
"This is genius. Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine as independent. Oh, that's wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, "It's independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, "How smart is that?' And he's gonna go in and be a peacekeeper," Trump said.
Earlier, Trump said that he would not allow the conflict in Ukraine to escalate. He also saw no reason for the current development of the situation around Ukraine and noted that there was no reason for the escalation of tensions.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said soon afterwards that the United States refuses to listen to former President Donald Trump, who "praises" Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"As a matter of policy, we try not to take advice from anyone who praises President Putin and his military strategy, which I believe is what happened there,” she said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States