Ukraine urges its citizens to return home from Russia ASAP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has published an appeal to its citizens asking them to leave the territory of Russia, as the crisis may limit the provision of consular services. Kiev earlier admitted that Ukraine could sever diplomatic relations with Moscow.

The citizens of Ukraine staying on the territory of Russia are recommended to return to their homeland, the statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry runs.

"Due to the intensification of Russian aggression against Ukraine, <…> the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of Ukraine refrain from any trips to the Russian Federation, and those staying in this country should immediately leave its territory,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine considers closing borders with Russia and Belarus

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has registered a bill on closing Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus, the website of the Ukrainian Parliament said.

This draft law also provides for the declaration of martial law in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the termination of transport links with Russia.

"The purpose and objectives of this bill is to protect the national interests of Ukraine, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukrainian state,” the explanatory note says.

