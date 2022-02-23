EN RU FR PT
Medvedev promises Europe sky-high prices for natural gas

Suspending the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will cause the exchange price of natural gas in Europe to rise to 2,000 euros per thousand cubic meters, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Twitter account.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz instructed to stop the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Well, then, welcome to the new world, in which Europeans will soon be paying 2,000 euros per thousand cubic meters of gas,” he tweeted.

On February 22, the German Ministry of Economy ordered to stop the certification of Nord Stream 2. Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the need to completely shut down the Russian project.

On Tuesday, February 22, gas prices in Europe rose. The price of March futures on the Dutch TTF hub reached $925 per thousand cubic meters. The increase in energy prices is taking place against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions.

