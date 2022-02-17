EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

European Parliament shuts down Latvian MEP for speaking about Donbass

World

The European Parliament discussed EU's relations with Russia on February 16. As expected, one of the main topics during the discussion was devoted to Russia's military threat to Ukraine.

Stop killing children of Donbass!

Most MEPs had their sympathies with Ukraine. Some of them shouted the slogan of Ukrainian nationalists — "Glory to Ukraine!"

The speech by the representative of Latvia, Tatyana Zhdanok, came as an unpleasant surprise for them. Zhdanok expressed her indignation about the fact that it was allowed to voice the slogans of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera from the rostrum of the European Parliament. She also questioned the topic of the discussion — Russia's military threat to Ukraine — by saying that even Ukrainian politicians start denying this threat.

Tatyana Zhdanok then proceeded to the facts that exposed the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass:

"These facts have been registered by the UN, the OSCE and other international structures,” the Latvian politician said.

She then showed the audience a photo of a little boy, who was killed in Donetsk in a drone attack.

"These are children killed in Donbass. Over the past eight years, 152 children have been killed and 146 injured. The latest tragedy is… a four-year-old boy killed by a drone, and his parents asked us to say: "Stop killing the children of Donbass!"

However, Tatyana Zhdanok was not allowed to finish her speech. The chairwoman of the meeting asked the MEP to leave the rostrum by saying that such form of propaganda was not allowed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The so-called Ukraine crisis and the hysterical West Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
European Parliament shuts down Latvian MEP for speaking about Donbass
NATO plans to destabilise Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic
Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws
Linda Evangelista unveils her disfigured body that she lost to CoolSculpting
Russia's share in global nuclear market to grow to 20 percent
Kamila Valieva's doping test still remains a mystery to all
Moscow responds to Biden's hypocritical address to the Russians
Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine
US actor Zach Avery jailed for 20 years for making $650 million in movie scheme
The so-called Ukraine crisis and the hysterical West
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy