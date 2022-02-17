NATO plans to destabilise Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic

After the failed NATO invasion of the Donbass, it became known that the alliance units, which were stationed near the borders of Ukraine, began to move towards the border of the Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic.

NATO may thus be trying not only to blockade the self-proclaimed republic, but also to attack it, since the alliance clearly has a numerical advantage in this region.

The information on the deployment of NATO units to the region was announced by WarGonzo project, which closely monitors the situation in the Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic.

According to WarGonzo, NATO is trying to create a dangerous trap for Russia by opening another front. In addition, NATO knows that Russia will not be able to quickly respond to the emerging crisis in this particular region.

"Reports about a new NATO group to be deployed in Romania suggest that the alliance will try to create an additional front of confrontation for Russia by putting military pressure on Transnistria,” the publication said.

Today, there are about 1,700 Russian military personnel stationed in the Transnistria region. This is significantly inferior to the strength of NATO forces, although in the event of an attempt to openly attack the Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic and create a threat to Russian peacekeeping forces, Russia can engage forces from the Black Sea region. This is probably the reason why NATO has not yet attacked the unrecognised republic.