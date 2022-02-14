Kiev Mayor Klitschko announces preparations to evacuate Kiev

Kiev authorities have created special committees to prepare for the evacuation of the population in the event of Russia's "invasion” of Ukraine, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced at a news briefing.

According to Klitschko, a system for managing the territorial defense of Kiev has been created in the city. Opening a second recruiting center is planned too. More than 100 residents of Kiev declare their desire to join territorial defence units every day, the Kiev mayor added.

On February 8, Vitali Klitschko called on the Ukrainians to join territorial defence units. In a message posted on his Facebook page, Klitschko also published a video, in which his brother, famous boxer Wladimir Klitschko, joins the Kiev defense battalion.

Earlier, Yuriy Galushkin, the commander of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, spoke about the combat readiness of the armed forces. According to him, the manning level of Territorial Defence Forces was near 70 percent. In total, Galushkin noted, as many as 29 brigades and 150 battalions were expected to be formed in the country.