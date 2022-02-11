People's Republic of Donetsk wants to recognise Ukraine as a terrorist state

The self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk considers Ukraine to be a terrorist state and asks other countries to recognize it as such at the global level, Denis Pushilin, the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk believes.

According to the politician, the republic counts on its own forces in restoring peace in the Donbass and does not plan to unleash hostilities. Because of the double standards professed by most international organizations, the request to recognize Ukraine as a terrorist state is addressed primarily to Russia.

"As for Ukraine being a terrorist state, that is how it works for us,” Pushilin said. At the same time, answering a question of whether the People's Republic of Donetsk intends to announce mobilization against the backdrop of rising tensions in the region, Pushilin said that he would not go that far.

"It is too early to talk about it. I wouldn't go that far, one shouldn't do it,” the head of the republic said.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin said that Russia could provide military assistance to the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass if Ukraine launches a full-scale offensive and starts killing civilians.

"This decision, if it is going to be made, should be made by Russia itself. I wouldn't rule it out," he said.