Russian Foreign Intelligence chief: Ukraine getting ready for war big time

Kiev is making full scale preparations to get ready for war. All combat-ready units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been concentrated on the line of demarcation in Donbass, Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia (known for the Russian initials as SVR) said in an interview with MK.ru publication.

According to Naryshkin, preparations are in full swing, and Ukraine can not hide them. In particular, Ukraine has been getting military equipment and ammunition from US bases in Europe, from Great Britain and even from Canada. In addition, the contingent of foreign advisers and instructors in the structure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been increasing.

In addition, Naryshkin said, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing provocations on the line of demarcation.

"They push the Ukrainian authorities for a military adventure, but the leaders in Ukraine are well aware of their fate after the incitement of the conflict. It is not in the interests of the peoples of Ukraine and Russia that the flames of war spark," Sergei Naryshkin said, adding that the consequences of the conflict will be difficult for all of its participants.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
