Russia and Belarus kick off major Union Resolve 2022 war games

Russia and Belarus announced the start of joint military exercise Union Resolve 2022, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"On February 10, at combined arms training grounds of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, as part of the second stage of the initiative to test the reaction forces of the Union State, joint exercise Union Resolve 2022 began,” the press service of the ministry said in a statement.

The maneuvers will take place at Belarus training grounds Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky, as well as in certain regions of Belarus.

The troops will practice manoeuvres to strengthen the protection of the state border to counter militants, block channels for arms and ammo supplies, detect and destroy illegal armed formations and reconnaissance groups of the enemy.

The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise Union Resolve 2022 is to be held on February 10-20.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that it was planned to practice skills to confront the forces of Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine. Russia and Belarus held their previous major joint exercise Zapad 2021 in September 2021.

