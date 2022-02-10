Russian diplomatic personnel could be evacuated from Kiev

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov admitted that employees of Russian diplomatic institutions could be evacuated.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Moscow, Sergei Lavrov said:

"By the way, we already think that the Anglo-Saxons might be planning something if they evacuate their employees from the territory of Ukraine. We looked at their actions and, probably, we would also advise non-essential personnel of our diplomatic institutions to leave home for a while,” the minister said, stressing that he could not vouch that the UK was not planning anything.

In late January, the British authorities began to evacuate some of their employees from the embassy in Kiev due to the "growing threat from Russia." In a commentary to BBC News, British officials said there were no specific threats to the diplomats. Nevertheless, about half of the diplomatic staff will leave Kiev due to fears of the Russian invasion of the country.