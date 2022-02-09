In Bangladesh, the police launched an investigation into the death of five Russian citizens, who died one after another in Pabna province over the past eleven days.
All the victims worked at the Rooppur nuclear power plant, UNB publication reports. The nuclear power plant is still under construction.
The head of the Ishvardi police station said that the autopsy of the bodies of the victims showed nothing suspicious. It was found that one of the Russians suffered from heart disease, while another one used drugs. However, the investigation will continue.
Representatives for the Russian Federal Agency for Atomic Power, Rosatom, confirmed the information about the death of five Russian specialists. The agency cooperates with the local police to establish the causes that led to their death.
The construction of the Rooppur NPP began in 2013, 160 kilometers from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. The first unit of the power plant is to be launched in 2023, while the second one — in 2024.
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States