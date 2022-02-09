EN RU FR PT
Five Russian nuclear specialists die in Bangladesh during 11 days

In Bangladesh, the police launched an investigation into the death of five Russian citizens, who died one after another in Pabna province over the past eleven days.

Five Russian nuclear specialists die in Bangladesh during 11 days

All the victims worked at the Rooppur nuclear power plant, UNB publication reports. The nuclear power plant is still under construction.

  • The first victim was 48-year-old Alexei Barchenko. He died on January 28 at the medical center near the town of Ishvardi, where he was undergoing treatment.
  • On February 2, 40-year-old Alexei Shakirov died in his sleep;
  • On February 5, 48-year-old Pavel Shchukin, who worked as subcontractor's mechanical engineer, died as a result of a sudden illness — he was undergoing treatment at the same medical facility as Barchenko.
  • The same day, 59-year-old Vasily Tolmasov died. His body was found at the door of the apartment building, where all the Russians involved in the construction of nuclear power plants lived.
  • The next day, on February 6, 45-year-old Alexander Vorotnikov was found dead in the same residential complex.

The head of the Ishvardi police station said that the autopsy of the bodies of the victims showed nothing suspicious. It was found that one of the Russians suffered from heart disease, while another one used drugs. However, the investigation will continue.

Representatives for the Russian Federal Agency for Atomic Power, Rosatom, confirmed the information about the death of five Russian specialists. The agency cooperates with the local police to establish the causes that led to their death.

The construction of the Rooppur NPP began in 2013, 160 kilometers from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. The first unit of the power plant is to be launched in 2023, while the second one — in 2024.

