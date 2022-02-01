Large group of Russian warships with Caliber missiles spotted off UK

A group of Russian warships — large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, frigate Admiral Fleet Kasatonov and a group of escort ships - were spotted off the east coast of Great Britain. The appearance of a large number of ships carrying various types of missile weapons, including Caliber cruise missiles, near the borders of the United Kingdom forced London to send its ships and aircraft to monitor the movement of the Russian warships.

Reportedly, the Russian warships are moving towards the English Channel at a speed of about 10 knots. Noteworthy, a patrol anti-submarine aircraft was seen to the west off Ireland. This may well indicate that a Russian nuclear submarine could also move from the Atlantic Ocean to the area of ​​​​the naval exercises, although there is no official confirmation to such an assumption.

Russian exercises near the borders of NATO countries stirred up vivid discussions. A number of Western media outlets reported that the Russian Navy was conducting the exercises to practice an attack on NATO from the "black yard".