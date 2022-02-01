EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Large group of Russian warships with Caliber missiles spotted off UK

World

A group of Russian warships — large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, frigate Admiral Fleet Kasatonov and a group of escort ships - were spotted off the east coast of Great Britain. The appearance of a large number of ships carrying various types of missile weapons, including Caliber cruise missiles, near the borders of the United Kingdom forced London to send its ships and aircraft to monitor the movement of the Russian warships.

Large group of Russian warships with Caliber missiles spotted off UK

Reportedly, the Russian warships are moving towards the English Channel at a speed of about 10 knots. Noteworthy, a patrol anti-submarine aircraft was seen to the west off Ireland. This may well indicate that a Russian nuclear submarine could also move from the Atlantic Ocean to the area of ​​​​the naval exercises, although there is no official confirmation to such an assumption.

Russian exercises near the borders of NATO countries stirred up vivid discussions. A number of Western media outlets reported that the Russian Navy was conducting the exercises to practice an attack on NATO from the "black yard".

Russian Navy in the Norwegian Sea
Topics
News
Last materials
Large group of Russian warships with Caliber missiles spotted off UK
Russia redeploys troops for 10,000 kilometres
Russia sends Raptor combat boats to the Sea of Azov
Putin agrees to introduce compulsory labor for 100,000 prisoners
Russia to arm herself to the teeth with most advanced arms systems in 2022
China will soon have to choose between Russia and USA
Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine. Ukraine expects 45 aircraft with US arms
Putin announces new concept of Russia's foreign policy
Putin's sinister silence startles Washington
Russia's ex-President Dmitry Medvedev excludes missiles in Cuba or Venezuela
Popular
Health
Four mutants of the coronavirus

Four coronavirus mutants are rushing to attack humanity: new strains of the virus have been found in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan. What do we know about them?

Four mutants of the coronavirus
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Andrey Mihayloff Russia to arm herself to the teeth with most advanced arms systems in 2022 Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko China will soon have to choose between Russia and USA Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm World War Three: What Russia can do to bury Ukraine and herself Alexander Shtorm
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy