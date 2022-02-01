EN RU FR PT
Russia redeploys troops for 10,000 kilometres

The troops of the Eastern Military District were deployed for 10,000 kilometers during the test of the reaction forces of the Union State а Russia and Belarus, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu said, TASS reports.

According to the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Russia and Belarus test the reaction forces of the Union State. The military command and control units of the Eastern Military District took part in the test on the part of the Russian Armed Froces.

Currently, the test of the reaction forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus goes through its first stage, Shoygu said.

The protection and defense of state and military facilities, as well as the protection of the state border in airspace was organized, the minister said.

The test of the reaction forces of the Union State will take place in two stages:

  1. Until February 9, groupings of troops will be redeployed and created on the territory of Belarus, the protection and defense of important state and military facilities will be arranged.
  2. In the period from February 10 to 20, joint exercises Allied Resolve 2022 will be held, where the troops will practice skills to suppress and repel acts of external aggression.
