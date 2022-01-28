Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine. Ukraine expects 45 aircraft with US arms

For the time being, Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine. In addition, deploying forces near the border is not enough to conduct an act of aggression, Euractiv website said with reference to a source at NATO.

"To invade such a large country with such military forces [like Ukraine], you need military capabilities other than those that have been currently deployed,” the unnamed source told the publication.

Russia's reluctance to start a war can also be explained by the fact that this would be an obvious mistake that would provoke Western countries to intervene. According to the NATO representative, such an attack could lead to the outbreak of a third world war.

Ukraine expects a lot more lethal weapons from US

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defence Ministry announced the arrival of 45 aircraft with US weapons on board.

"The deliveries of additional logistical assistance from the United States in the amount of $200 million have begun with an estimated volume of up to 45 aircraft flights,” the department said.

The assistance to Kiev includes such military assets as ammunition, counter-battery weapons, anti-tank weapons, and small arms.

The governments of Poland and the Baltic countries also decided to provide logistical assistance to Ukraine in 2022, representatives for the Ministry of Defence said.

On January 25, Ukraine received the third batch of lethal weapons from the United States, including FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile systems. Later, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the United States started delivering new military assistance to Kiev.

Moscow denies any aggressive plans against Ukraine.