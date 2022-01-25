Russia to decide on the deployment of nuclear arms in Venezuela this week

Russia may make a decision on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Latin America within a week.

Russia is ready to make a decision about the deployment of nuclear weapons, missiles, military bases and infrastructure in Latin American countries after the US and NATO give a written official response to Russia's security guarantees demands.

Given the talks held on January 12 and 14 that the USA and NATO sabotaged, the latter will officially refuse to provide Russia with any security guarantees.

For the time being, it is known that Russia has already held preliminary negotiations with Venezuela and Cuba on the possible deployment of Russian military infrastructure on the territory of these states, Avia.pro website reports. This is evidenced by the fact that Caracas has already confirmed its readiness to provide the necessary support to Russia in the event the Venezuelan administration receives an official request from Russia.

Given the explicit threat to Russia's national security and sovereignty, the decision to deploy Russian military bases in Venezuela and Cuba could be made within one week. It appears that Russia will firstly discuss an opportunity to deploy strategic bomber aircraft in the Latin American countries.

On January 24, Russian President Putin held a telephone conversation with this Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.