USA's new bill on sanctions puts Washington on a new level of absurdity

US politicians suggest many absurd ideas pulling in different directions, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"The more projects that are absurd in terms of both content and proposed measures they suggest, the more those ideas are devalued," Peskov said.

The Kremlin considers it inappropriate to comment on every such statement from US legislators, he added.

Earlier, Ella Pamfilova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia, reacted to possible sanctions that the United States could impose on her by saying: I don't give a damn.

Republican Congressman Jim Banks has prepared a new draft of sanctions against Russia, the Russian administration, federal officials and journalists. The document is called the Putin Accountability Act.

The document was registered on the US Congress website, The Washington Post said.

In particular, the document proposes to introduce sanctions against:

Russian President Vladimir Putin,

Russian officials and security officials,

press secretary Dmitry Peskov,

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin,

Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko,

Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko,

first deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko,

Central Electoral Committee Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova,

chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin,

head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov,

head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino,

ex-Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Yuri Chaika.

Sanctions will also be imposed against Russian journalists:

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan,

Vladimir Solovyov,

Channel One CEO Konstantin Ernst.

Sanctions will also be imposed against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system that runs from Russia to Germany; organizations and shareholders associated with it will be subjected to sanctions as well.

In addition, US Congress proposes to ban transactions with the Russian public debt, declare Russia-backed forces in Donbass as terrorists, declare the Russian Federation itself as a sponsor of terrorism.