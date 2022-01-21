US politicians suggest many absurd ideas pulling in different directions, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.
"The more projects that are absurd in terms of both content and proposed measures they suggest, the more those ideas are devalued," Peskov said.
The Kremlin considers it inappropriate to comment on every such statement from US legislators, he added.
Earlier, Ella Pamfilova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia, reacted to possible sanctions that the United States could impose on her by saying: I don't give a damn.
Republican Congressman Jim Banks has prepared a new draft of sanctions against Russia, the Russian administration, federal officials and journalists. The document is called the Putin Accountability Act.
The document was registered on the US Congress website, The Washington Post said.
In particular, the document proposes to introduce sanctions against:
Sanctions will also be imposed against Russian journalists:
Sanctions will also be imposed against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system that runs from Russia to Germany; organizations and shareholders associated with it will be subjected to sanctions as well.
In addition, US Congress proposes to ban transactions with the Russian public debt, declare Russia-backed forces in Donbass as terrorists, declare the Russian Federation itself as a sponsor of terrorism.
