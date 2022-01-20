EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name AP ©

Russia prepares a surprise for USA and NATO in Vietnam and Iran

World

The Russian military may deploy military bases and infrastructure in Vietnam. Such a move will come as an extremely big surprise for the United States. Iran could also be an option, and that would put not only the United States, but US allies throughout the region, including Israel, at risk.

Russia prepares a surprise for USA and NATO in Vietnam and Iran

The appearance of Russian army bases in the above-mentioned countries is not going to be either advertised or announced. On their part, Vietnam and Iran will receive Russian weapons for their protection.

"We could deploy weapons in Venezuela or Cuba. However, who needs that in our times? This is ridiculous! This is not what the Americans are afraid of. They fear that Russia will join efforts with Iran. We did not fight in Vietnam, but it was Soviet aircraft and Soviet missiles that shot down all US airplanes in Vietnam. This is the worst scenario for the United States — Russia is washing her hands, and Russian missiles can fly from anywhere in the world," Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov said, Avia.pro publication said.

Noteworthy, negotiations are currently underway between the authorities of Vietnam and the United States regarding the possible arrangement of an American military base in Cam Ranh. This could lead to problems for Russia.

Russia has not officially taken any military measures in response to the refusal of NATO and the United States to provide guarantees of security to Russia.

Topics
News
Last materials
Russia prepares a surprise for USA and NATO in Vietnam and Iran
Cuba, Venezuela or both? Russia wants USA to know what it feels like to be surrounded by NATO
Oil prices set records, but Russian ruble doomed to decline further
Pretty woman of Russian politics refuses to go to Cape Verde
US sends warplanes to Cuba and Venezuela to monitor Russian missiles
Three Russian warships set off on a secret mission to Cuba
Russia successfully completes testing Kinzhal missiles in the Arctic
Russia redeploys Sukhoi fighter jets, S-400 air defence systems to Belarus
Russia prepared for new wave of COVID-19, no lockdown planned
Americans speak with a forked tongue
Popular
Health
Four mutants of the coronavirus

Four coronavirus mutants are rushing to attack humanity: new strains of the virus have been found in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan. What do we know about them?

Four mutants of the coronavirus
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Andrey Mihayloff Cuba, Venezuela or both? Russia wants USA to know what it feels like to be surrounded by NATO Andrey Mihayloff David Harasym Americans speak with a forked tongue David Harasym John Stanton Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots John Stanton
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy