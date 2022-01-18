EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Three Russian warships set off on a secret mission to Cuba

World

Three warships that set off on a mission from the Baltic Sea attracted close attention of the United States.

Three Russian warships set off on a secret mission to Cuba

Three Russian large landing ships — the Minsk, the Korolev and the Kaliningrad — set off on a journey from the Baltic Sea in the direction of the North Sea. Nothing has been said about the weapons that the ships carry on board.

Against the background of the statements from Russian officials about the possible deployment of a Russian military contingent near US borders, the United States and NATO paid special attention to the manoeuvres of the three Russian warships. The capabilities of the above-mentioned vessels are sufficient to transport both nuclear and non-nuclear missile weapons.

At the moment, the route of the three Russian landing ships remains unknown. However, the United States fears that Russia is doing it in response to the United States and NATO.

Iskander missiles, for instance, will be enough to attack a half of Florida from the territory of Cuba. If Bastion coastal missile systems are delivered to Cuba, they will be enough to destroy most of the American naval bases on the territory of this state. Indeed, the weapons that Russia has at its disposal today will be able to turn US military facilities into ruins within minutes.

Topics
News
Last materials
Russia successfully completes testing Kinzhal missiles in the Arctic
Russia redeploys Sukhoi fighter jets, S-400 air defence systems to Belarus
Russia prepared for new wave of COVID-19, no lockdown planned
Americans speak with a forked tongue
The West vs. Russia: Any toy is OK that keeps the baby at play
Japan concerned Russia deploys powerful nuclear submarines in the Pacific
Russia may revisit Barguzin rail mobile missile systems
India starts deploying Russia's S-400 systems
Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots
God Save the Queen. Or, Maybe not
Popular
Europe
The West vs. Russia: Any toy is OK that keeps the baby at play

American experts compensate the lack of facts with forecasts, assumptions and recommendations. This suggests that they are nothing but part of the big propaganda machine of the West

The West vs. Russia: Any toy is OK that keeps the baby at play
Russia may revisit Barguzin rail mobile missile systems
Russia
Russia may revisit Barguzin rail mobile missile systems
World
Japan concerned Russia deploys powerful nuclear submarines in the Pacific
World
India starts deploying Russia's S-400 systems
David Harasym Americans speak with a forked tongue David Harasym Andrey Mihayloff The West vs. Russia: Any toy is OK that keeps the baby at play Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots John Stanton
Columnists
Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots
Columnists
Americans speak with a forked tongue
Russia redeploys Sukhoi fighter jets, S-400 air defence systems to Belarus
World
Russia redeploys Sukhoi fighter jets, S-400 air defence systems to Belarus
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy