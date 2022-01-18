EN RU FR PT
Russia redeploys Sukhoi fighter jets, S-400 air defence systems to Belarus

According to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, the test of the reaction forces of the Union State will take place in two stages and will include the redeployment of fighter jets and air defense systems to Belarus, Interfax reports.

The first stage of the test is scheduled for February 9. It is planned, among other things, to carry out the redeployment of troops and create force groupings in different directions within a short period of time.

"As part of the efforts to check the functioning of the unified air defense system of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, 12 Su-35 fighter jets, two divisions of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile battalion will be redeployed to the territory of Belarus," Fomin added.

During the second stage, which is scheduled for February 10-20, the troops will hold exercises in firearms and other training subjects.

Units of the Russian Armed Forces have already begun to arrive in Belarus for the purpose of the scheduled inspection of the reaction forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

