Japan concerned Russia deploys powerful nuclear submarines in the Pacific

Japanese journalist Yusi Koyanagi said that in October 2021, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation arranged his visit to Russia's Far East, where he had a chance to see the country's state-of-the-art weapons.

According to Japanese publication Chunichi Shimbun, Russia intends to deploy nuclear warheads in the Asia-Pacific region. In particular, the article in the newspaper mentions two new strategic Russian submarines.

"The pinnacle of the tour was the submarine base of the Pacific Fleet on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the village of Rybachy,” the Japanese journalist said.

At the base, he and other journalists had a chance to take a look at a Borey nuclear cruiser. One such submarine carries 16 ballistic missiles on board and can therefore destroy dozens of cities in one attack. Another submarine was on the way to the base, the journalist said.

The Japanese journalist assumed that foreign reporters were showed the Russian nuclear submarine for the purpose of propaganda and intimidation. Japanese experts also believe that the increase in the number of Russian nuclear submarines in the region indicated Russia's "shift to the East."