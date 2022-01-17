EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Japan concerned Russia deploys powerful nuclear submarines in the Pacific

World

Japanese journalist Yusi Koyanagi said that in October 2021, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation arranged his visit to Russia's Far East, where he had a chance to see the country's state-of-the-art weapons.

Japan concerned Russia deploys powerful nuclear submarines in the Pacific

According to Japanese publication Chunichi Shimbun, Russia intends to deploy nuclear warheads in the Asia-Pacific region. In particular, the article in the newspaper mentions two new strategic Russian submarines.

"The pinnacle of the tour was the submarine base of the Pacific Fleet on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the village of Rybachy,” the Japanese journalist said.

At the base, he and other journalists had a chance to take a look at a Borey nuclear cruiser. One such submarine carries 16 ballistic missiles on board and can therefore destroy dozens of cities in one attack. Another submarine was on the way to the base, the journalist said.

The Japanese journalist assumed that foreign reporters were showed the Russian nuclear submarine for the purpose of propaganda and intimidation. Japanese experts also believe that the increase in the number of Russian nuclear submarines in the region indicated Russia's "shift to the East."

Topics
News
Last materials
Japan concerned Russia deploys powerful nuclear submarines in the Pacific
Russia may revisit Barguzin rail mobile missile systems
India starts deploying Russia's S-400 systems
Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots
God Save the Queen. Or, Maybe not
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russia redeploys military hardware and personnel to western borders
Russian electronic warfare units stop Japan from provocations
Russian woman brutally killed during riots in Kazakhstan
America, Russia and NATO look for new frontiers of influence
Popular
Russia
Russia may revisit Barguzin rail mobile missile systems

Rail mobile missile systems and Borei class submarines could be Russia's response to the decision of the United States not to provide any guarantees of security

Russia may revisit Barguzin rail mobile missile systems
Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots
Columnists
Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots
World
India starts deploying Russia's S-400 systems
World
Japan concerned Russia deploys powerful nuclear submarines in the Pacific
John Stanton Thoughts for the End of Days: A Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots John Stanton Larry Romanoff God Save the Queen. Or, Maybe not Larry Romanoff Mahboob A. Khawaja America, Russia and NATO look for new frontiers of influence Mahboob A. Khawaja
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy