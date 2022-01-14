EN RU FR PT
Russian electronic warfare units stop Japan from provocations

Russian electronic warfare systems deployed in the Primorsky Territory (the Far East of Russia) thwarted the provocation of the Japanese and American military that they conducted near the Russian borders.

The incident appears to have taken place a few days ago, when a group of six Japanese fighter jets and two American bombers attempted to practice an attack on the Russian territory.

Russian electronic warfare units were conducting their training at the same time. The units are deployed in the area where the Japanese and US aircraft were operating. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the electronic warfare systems were working at their full capacity.

"In the Primorsky Territory, electronic warfare units of the joint formation of the Eastern Military District conducted exercises to suppress the radio stations of a mock enemy. During the exercises, the units practiced combat training tasks to repel attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles," a message from the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian electronic warfare systems can easily disrupt the systems of combat aircraft. It appears that the exercises conducted by the Russian electronic warfare units caused big trouble to the United States and Japan.

Russia deploys electronic warfare system inside Europe
