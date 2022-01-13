Russian reconnaissance vessel Karelia spotted off Hawaii

The Russian military reconnaissance vessel Karelia was spotted off the coast of Hawaii.

It is believed that the Karelia disrupted the trials of USA's state-of-the-art anti-missile weapons. According to the US command in the Indo-Pacific region, the Russian warship is staying dangerously close to Hawaii and is currently being monitored by US Navy forces.

It is worthy of note that the United States intends to test new missile weapons in the next few days. The Russian reconnaissance ship could be sent on a mission to keep an eye on the tests.

The US military are tracking the Russian military vessel in the Pacific Ocean off Hawaii, Honolulu Star Advertiser publication said, referring to the representative for the Indo-Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces, Major Rob Martins.

The military have been tracking the vessel moving in international waters near Hawaii since Friday, he said. The ship is staying near the economic zone of Hawaii. The Command, as part of daily operations, tracks all vessels in the Indo-Pacific region with the help of patrol aircraft and surface vessels, Martins added.

In May 2021, the Karelia vessel appeared near the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where the missile range is located. The Russian military vessel carried highly effective electronic intelligence and electronic warfare equipment on board. The presence of the Russian vessel prompted the American command to postpone the planned missile tests.

The command of the Russian Navy has not commented on the appearance of the Karelia reconnaissance ship near the Hawaiian Islands.