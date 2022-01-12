US nuclear submarine heading towards Russian waters

A US Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine was sighted in the Norwegian port of Tromsø. The submarine carries Tomahawk cruise missiles. The submarine is heading towards Russia's territorial waters, avia.pro website reports.

The purpose, for which USS New Mexico nuclear submarine appeared in this part of the world remains unknown. However, it is believed that the submarine arrived at the Norwegian port for the purpose to stage new provocations against Russia.

Russian warships, submarines and anti-submarine aircraft may soon set off on a mission to intercept the US sub, the website noted.

For the time being, USS New Mexico is staying some 50 kilometers from the territory of Russia. The United States may thus be trying to put more pressure on Russia before the NATO meeting.