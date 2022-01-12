EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia deploys deadly heavy flamethrowers near Ukraine

World

The appearance of NATO military, militants and mercenaries in the area of the border with Ukraine forced Russia to go to extreme measures and deploy heavy flame throwing systems in the region. The powerful systems are capable of destroying enemy's military forces and scorching out the terrain within one kilometer in one attack.

Russia deploys deadly heavy flamethrowers near Ukraine

The deadly weapon that Russia deployed on frontline positions near Ukraine is the latest 220-mm thermobaric rocket launcher known as TOS-1, Chinese publication Sohu reports.

According to the publication, mercenaries, US special forces and servicemen of NATO countries are staying in Ukraine to help train soldiers and snipers. Ukraine currently builds bunkers and trenches on the front line in preparation for possible hostilities.

US specialists acknowledge that Russia's thermobaric bombs are known for their tremendous lethal power, Sohu said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the heavy flamethrowers have been delivered to the border between Russia and Ukraine via railway.

TOS-1 flamethrowers in action
Topics
News
Last materials
US could be involved in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic
Russia capable of neutralising NATO by launching Zircon missile on UK
Where in the heather is U.S. President Trump?
Russia readies to deploy missiles in Cuba and Venezuela
Russia explains its security proposals to USA in every little detail
Poland calls Russia a serial rapist that deserves a kick in the balls
The world is getting tense: Russia always snatches up new territories during Olympics
Ukraine and US back Russia into corner
NATO nervous over Russian diesel submarine that disappeared 7 days ago
Putin: Attack on Kazakhstan was well-prepared and coordinated
Popular
World
Russia readies to deploy missiles in Cuba and Venezuela

After NATO refused to negotiate future expansion plans with Russia, it became known that Moscow could conduct active negotiations on the deployment of missile weapons in Cuba and Venezuela

Russia readies to deploy missiles in Cuba and Venezuela
Russia capable of neutralising NATO by launching Zircon missile on UK
World
Russia capable of neutralising NATO by launching Zircon missile on UK
Planet Earth
US could be involved in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic
Columnists
Where in the heather is U.S. President Trump?
Montresor Montresor Where in the heather is U.S. President Trump? Montresor Montresor Alexander Shtorm The world is getting tense: Russia always snatches up new territories during Olympics Alexander Shtorm David Harasym Ukraine and US back Russia into corner David Harasym
World
Poland calls Russia a serial rapist that deserves a kick in the balls
Russia explains its security proposals to USA in every little detail
World
Russia explains its security proposals to USA in every little detail
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy