Russia deploys deadly heavy flamethrowers near Ukraine

The appearance of NATO military, militants and mercenaries in the area of the border with Ukraine forced Russia to go to extreme measures and deploy heavy flame throwing systems in the region. The powerful systems are capable of destroying enemy's military forces and scorching out the terrain within one kilometer in one attack.

The deadly weapon that Russia deployed on frontline positions near Ukraine is the latest 220-mm thermobaric rocket launcher known as TOS-1, Chinese publication Sohu reports.

According to the publication, mercenaries, US special forces and servicemen of NATO countries are staying in Ukraine to help train soldiers and snipers. Ukraine currently builds bunkers and trenches on the front line in preparation for possible hostilities.

US specialists acknowledge that Russia's thermobaric bombs are known for their tremendous lethal power, Sohu said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the heavy flamethrowers have been delivered to the border between Russia and Ukraine via railway.