Russia capable of neutralising NATO by launching Zircon missile on UK

Russia may not use nuclear weapons in the event of a threat, Israeli political scientist Yakov Kedmi believes.

Russia's state-of-the-art weapons forced the United States to seriously think about changing its nuclear doctrine. It is the Zircon hypersonic missile that gave Moscow an opportunity to mess up all the plans of the potential enemy, the analyst believes.

"Russia can neutralize NATO with the help of conventional weapons too. One salvo of conventional Zircon missiles from a submarine is capable of destroying all power plants in the UK. All of the UK will be de-energized within 15 minutes. That's all,” the political scientist said on ITON-TV YouTube channel.

According to Kedmi, Russia may not use nuclear weapons in the event of a threat. In order to neutralize NATO forces, Moscow can resort to its hypersonic weapons. Russia may strike a blow on the main ally of the United States — Great Britain. The expert believes that if Russia takes the UK out of the game in a retaliatory attack, all other members of the alliance will fall down like dominos.