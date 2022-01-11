EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia capable of neutralising NATO by launching Zircon missile on UK

World

Russia may not use nuclear weapons in the event of a threat, Israeli political scientist Yakov Kedmi believes.

Russia capable of neutralising NATO by launching Zircon missile on UK

Russia's state-of-the-art weapons forced the United States to seriously think about changing its nuclear doctrine. It is the Zircon hypersonic missile that gave Moscow an opportunity to mess up all the plans of the potential enemy, the analyst believes.

"Russia can neutralize NATO with the help of conventional weapons too. One salvo of conventional Zircon missiles from a submarine is capable of destroying all power plants in the UK. All of the UK will be de-energized within 15 minutes. That's all,” the political scientist said on ITON-TV YouTube channel.

According to Kedmi, Russia may not use nuclear weapons in the event of a threat. In order to neutralize NATO forces, Moscow can resort to its hypersonic weapons. Russia may strike a blow on the main ally of the United States — Great Britain. The expert believes that if Russia takes the UK out of the game in a retaliatory attack, all other members of the alliance will fall down like dominos.

Russia's mammoth missile being loaded into launching silo
Topics
News
Last materials
Russia capable of neutralising NATO by launching Zircon missile on UK
Where in the heather is U.S. President Trump?
Russia readies to deploy missiles in Cuba and Venezuela
Russia explains its security proposals to USA in every little detail
Poland calls Russia a serial rapist that deserves a kick in the balls
The world is getting tense: Russia always snatches up new territories during Olympics
Ukraine and US back Russia into corner
NATO nervous over Russian diesel submarine that disappeared 7 days ago
Putin: Attack on Kazakhstan was well-prepared and coordinated
Another 'revolution of dignity' sparks in Kazakhstan. Where will the country go?
Popular
World
NATO nervous over Russian diesel submarine that disappeared 7 days ago

A Russian submarine has been circling around an aircraft carrier group of the US Navy for seven days already.

NATO nervous over Russian diesel submarine that disappeared 7 days ago
Ukraine and US back Russia into corner
Columnists
Ukraine and US back Russia into corner
Former USSR
The world is getting tense: Russia always snatches up new territories during Olympics
Former USSR
Putin: Attack on Kazakhstan was well-prepared and coordinated
Montresor Montresor Where in the heather is U.S. President Trump? Montresor Montresor Alexander Shtorm The world is getting tense: Russia always snatches up new territories during Olympics Alexander Shtorm David Harasym Ukraine and US back Russia into corner David Harasym
World
Russia readies to deploy missiles in Cuba and Venezuela
World
Poland calls Russia a serial rapist that deserves a kick in the balls
Where in the heather is U.S. President Trump?
Columnists
Where in the heather is U.S. President Trump?
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy