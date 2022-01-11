Russia explains its security proposals to USA in every little detail

During the talks on strategic stability in Geneva, representatives for the Russian delegation explained their proposals to the United States in detail. A source close to the negotiations revealed a few details about the meeting in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"At the talks, the Russian delegation explained our proposal in every little detail to avoid any misunderstandings,” the source told the agency.

The US side promised to provide its response to Moscow's initiatives in writing. Moscow may receive the response already next week, the source added.

The talks on guarantees of security and strategic stability between the delegations of Russia and the United States took place in Geneva on January 10. According to the official representative for the US State Department, the meeting between Russian and US officials lasted for about 7.5 hours.

Summing up the results of the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow was not confident whether Washington could fulfill the legally formalized agreements on security guarantees should the parties conclude an agreement. The negotiations were long and complicated, Ryabkov added.