Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA

The telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ended at 16:25 Washington time (00:25 Moscow time).

Earlier, the White House said that the conversation began at 15:35 Washington time (23:35 Moscow time). Thus, the conversation lasted for 50 minutes.

Biden is currently staying at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is spending the weekend. Earlier, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the conversation between the two presidents began on time.

This became the second conversation between the two presidents over the past month. On December 7, Putin and Biden held talks via a video link that lasted for two hours.

The initiative for the new conversation came from Putin. As Peskov previously told reporters, the purpose of the talks was to continue the discussion of the issues that had been put on the agenda of the previous conversation between the presidents.

On January 10, Russia and the United States are to hold talks on security guarantees in Geneva. In addition, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place on January 12, and the talks between representatives of the Russian Federation and the OSCE will take place on January 13.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, revealed a few details of a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and his counterpart, US President Joe Biden. During the dialogue, the two presidents discussed various issues, including the state of affairs in Ukraine and the risk of the complete termination of cooperation between Russia and the United States, TASS reports.

During the conversation, Biden warned his Russian counterpart that the West would develop large-scale and unprecedented sanctions in the economic and military spheres should the crisis on the Ukrainian border continue to escalate. In response, Putin pledged to sever relations between Russia and the USA if new restrictive measures are implemented.

"Our president immediately responded to this by saying that if the West still decides to introduce the above-mentioned unprecedented sanctions under certain conditions, then all this could lead to the complete termination of relations between our countries. In addition, serious damage will be caused to Russia's relations with the West in general," Yuri Ushakov said.

Possible sanctions against Russia would be a huge mistake, Putin added.

"Many such mistakes have already been made over the past 30 years, so it is advisable not to make such mistakes anymore in this situation,” concluded Ushakov.

Unprecedented sanctions

At the same time, during the conversation with Putin, Biden did not specify, for which actions Russia would have to face the new large-scale sanctions.

"This does not imply anything, because we do not know what "large-scale sanctions" stand for, but we know that this will be a colossal mistake that would lead to most serious consequences," Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.

On December 24, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that Russia could face strongest sanctions like you've never seen before due to the crisis on the Ukrainian border. In an interview with CBS, Harris ignored the question of the possibility of a "hot war in Europe" in the near future and said that Washington would explain the need to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty to Moscow.

Biden promised not to deploy weapons in Ukraine

During the telephone conversation, Biden promised Putin that the United States would not deploy offensive strike weapons in Ukraine. This is a key aspect for the Russian side.

Draft agreements between the Russian Federation, NATO and the United States were presented on December 17. In the documents, Russia called on NATO and the USA not to view Russia as a rival. Russia also urged not to pose a threat of military escalation and prevent NATO's expansion to the east.

A spokesman for the American administration said that the United States was closely watching the movements of the Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

The Kremlin said that the frank conversation that Putin and Biden have had was beneficial for both sides. The press service of the department specifically pointed out that the Russian president gave an exhaustive answer to the possibility of new sanctions against Russia.