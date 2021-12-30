EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

China wants Russia to respond to USA's naked supremacy

World » Asia

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper that Beijing and Moscow need to deepen their strategic cooperation in order to resist pressure from the United States and the West.

China wants Russia to respond to USA's naked supremacy

"The United States, together with its Western allies, have been putting pressure on China and Russia on all fronts — in political, economic, military and humanitarian fields, as well as in areas of security, science and technology,” he said.

In addition, the diplomat stressed, Western countries exercise extraterritorial jurisdiction and arbitrarily apply sanctions against government departments, companies and personnel of both Russia and China in an attempt to restrain the development of the two countries.

"In response to such open-ended supremacy and policy of strength, we must continue to deepen strategic back-to-back cooperation and strengthen its practical part in various areas in order to effectively respond to the double containment that the United States and the West have been practicing," the ambassador said.

On December 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, called the relations between Russia and China a real example of cooperation in the 21st century. Xi Jinping, in turn, pointed out that the Russian-Chinese relationship during the period of great changes in the world showed strong vitality and withstood various trials.

The West constantly accuses Russia and China of attempts to rewrite the world order. In particular, British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss called on the G7 countries to work together to protect democracies and human rights. According to her, Western democracies should take a stand against aggressors — Russia and China in the first place.

Last materials
America and NATO disingenuous and dishonest
Chile buries its own brainchild – neoliberalism
As many as 9,000 full oil tank cars abandoned on Russian railways
Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to be deployed in Kaliningrad enclave in 2022
Russia may reinstate death penalty for terrorism and pedophilia
British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom
Russia to deploy hypersonic missiles in Black and Mediterranean seas
Russian Defence Ministry warns of serious armed conflict with NATO
Anyone boycotting Beijing Olympics should be stripped of their flags
Russia's Supreme Court rules to abolish Memorial Society
Popular
Russia
As many as 9,000 full oil tank cars abandoned on Russian railways

By the end of December, the average daily number of oil and petrol tank cars abandoned on the Russian Railways has reached 9,000 and continues to grow

As many as 9,000 full oil tank cars abandoned on Russian railways
Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to be deployed in Kaliningrad enclave in 2022
Russia
Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to be deployed in Kaliningrad enclave in 2022
Columnists
British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom
Americas
Chile buries its own brainchild – neoliberalism
David Harasym America and NATO disingenuous and dishonest David Harasym Lyuba Lulko Chile buries its own brainchild – neoliberalism Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom Mahboob A. Khawaja
Russia may reinstate death penalty for terrorism and pedophilia
Russia
Russia may reinstate death penalty for terrorism and pedophilia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy