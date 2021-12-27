EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian man sentenced in Belarus to 11 years for making voice overs

World

The Court of Minsk sentenced Yegor Dudnikov, a Russian national, to eleven years in prison, Sputnik Belarus reports. 

Russian man sentenced in Belarus to 11 years for making voice overs

According to Belarusian investigators, Dudnikov administered Civil Self-Defense Units of Belarus Telegram channel. The Belarusian authorities consider this Telegram channel to be a terrorist outlet. According to investigators, the Russian national was making audio recordings criticizing the Belarusian authorities.

Dudnikov was arrested in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, in early May. Initially, the 21-year-old man was charged under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code of Belarus (organization of actions that grossly violate public order), which is punishable with a prison term of up to three years. However, the charges later were re-qualified as more serious.

Dudnikov's mother said that he had moved to Minsk because of his girlfriend. In Belarus, he was doing voice overs of cartoons, video games and commercials. 

“I didn’t think that a microphone could be a reason for detention,” Yegor Dudnikov’s mother said.

In July, 2.5 months after the arrest, ONT state-run TV channel said that Dudnikov had turned himself in. A video published by the channel showed Dudnikov saying that he was cooperating with the investigation.

The Investigative Committee of Belarus allowed the Russian consul to visit Yegor Dudnikov, the press service of the Russian Embassy in Belarus said.

Last materials
Belarus removes reference to nuclear-free status from Constitution
The West wants to orchestrate 'little war' in Ukraine to destroy Russia
America's world domination coming to an end
NATO's lost atomic bombs threaten the world
War on two fronts with Russia and China. The West ponders the consequences
Russian submarine launches Caliber missile to practice attack on Japan
Indonesia refuses from Russia's Su-35 fighters, opts for Boeing and Rafale
Russia will defend Donbas, should Ukraine use military force
Putin: Russia is not getting angry, Russia is concentrating
Putin to Sky News reporter: To hell with your concerns!
Popular
Columnists
America's world domination coming to an end

At the end of WWII, America strongly believed that it was the world's only true superpower and used that belief to enhance it position in geopolitics, global trade and commerce

America's world domination coming to an end
The West wants to orchestrate 'little war' in Ukraine to destroy Russia
Russia
The West wants to orchestrate 'little war' in Ukraine to destroy Russia
World
Belarus removes reference to nuclear-free status from Constitution
World
Russian man sentenced in Belarus to 11 years for making voice overs
David Harasym America's world domination coming to an end David Harasym Andrey Mihayloff NATO's lost atomic bombs threaten the world Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko War on two fronts with Russia and China. The West ponders the consequences Lyuba Lulko
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy