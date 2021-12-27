EN RU FR PT
Belarus removes reference to nuclear-free status from Constitution

The reference to the neutral and nuclear-free status of Belarus has been removed from the Constitution of Belarus in accordance with draft amendments to the basic law of the country.

Currently, Article 18 of the Constitution of Belarus says:

"The Republic of Belarus aims to make its territory a nuclear-free zone, and the state — neutral."

This phrase was not found in the new editing. Instead, the draft of the updated basic law states that Belarus excludes military aggression from its territory against other countries.

In addition, amendments to the Constitution of Belarus prohibit a person from holding the presidency for more than two terms. This amendment will come into force when the newly elected head of state takes office.

The authors of the amendments also developed a scenario of the actions of the authorities in the event of the president's death as a result of:

  • assassination attempt,
  • terrorist attack,
  • military aggression,
  • other violent actions.

In this situation, the authorities will implement either a state of emergency or martial law, and the authorities will begin to act in accordance with the decisions of the Security Council, which will be chaired by the speaker of the Council of Republics.

The President of Belarus can be removed from office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event the President commits a systematic or gross violation of the Constitution, an act of high treason or another grave crime. Such conditions for the president's resignation are set in the draft of the new Constitution of Belarus.

The initiative to remove the president from office should come from the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, at least 1/3 of the House of Representatives or from at least 150,000 citizens of the republic entitled to vote.

The decision to remove the president from office must be made after the Constitutional Court brings down the verdict on the facts of systematic and gross violation of the Constitution. In addition, a majority of the votes of the the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is required.

