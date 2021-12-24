Indonesia refuses from Russia's Su-35 fighters, opts for Boeing and Rafale

Indonesia has abandoned the plans to acquire Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia. The Air Force of Indonesia considers buying Boeing F-15EX Eagle II and Dassault Rafale as alternatives, Defense News reports citing the Chief of the General Staff of the Indonesian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.

During a speech at Halim Perdanakusuma airbase, Prasetyo noted that the decision on the choice between Boeing F-15EX Eagle II and Dassault Rafale aircraft was made jointly with the Indonesian Ministry of Defence.

Prasetyo stressed that Indonesia had to give up on the Su-35 due to budgetary constraints. According to him, if Indonesia chooses the F-15EX Eagle II, the supplies will begin as early as in 2027.

In 2015, Indonesia selected Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 as its new fighter aircraft. The talks on the supplies of eleven such fighter jets took place in February 2018. The supplies were supposed to begin in 2019. However, in October 2018, sources said that the supplies of the Russian aircraft to Indonesia would be delayed due to US sanctions.

The Jakarta Post newspaper later reported that Indonesia was not abandoning the plans to purchase the Su-35. The delays, the newspaper said, were due to the pandemic and the threat of US sanctions.