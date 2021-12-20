EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

World

The Kremlin announced its readiness to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. According to Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for the Kremlin, Russia will proceed to act so should the USA and NATO refuse to provide Russia with any security guarantees.

Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

"It is no secret to anyone that, of course, the deployment of various types of NATO weapons near our borders, which may pose a threat to us, will require appropriate steps in order to balance the situation. A variety of options are possible here,” said Dmitry Peskov.

Experts note that the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus may reduce the time for a nuclear strike on NATO by several tens of minutes. Apparently, it goes about medium and shorter-range missiles, which have a high efficiency in hitting targets.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he was ready to give Russia the right to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. At the same time, it turned out that all previously existing nuclear facilities used by the USSR were unusable, and the construction of new facilities, including the infrastructure for them, could cost hundreds of billion of rubles.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that if Germany was going to refuse to provшву its territory for the deployment of this type of weapons, they may end up being deployed in other European countries, including to the east of the German borders.

"In this case, I will offer Putin to return nuclear weapons to Belarus," Lukashenko said in response to Stoltenberg's remarks.

When asked to clarify what kind of nuclear systems they could be exactly, Lukashenko noted: "We will agree, which ones they will be."

"The nuclear weapons that will be most effective in such a contact. We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus. I, as a prudent owner, pardon me, have not destroyed anything. All the sheds are still standing," he added.

After the collapse of the USSR, there were dozens of warheads for Topol strategic intercontinental missiles and more than a thousand tactical nuclear warheads in Belarus. Minsk agreed to the withdrawal of weapons after the signing of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Top 5 Russian arms NATO is afraid of
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama?
Russian military hardware deployed only 45 km far from Ukrainain border
Russia considers banning surrogate mothers' services for foreigners
Russia wants NATO to exclude Ukraine's and Georgia's membership
NATO fails to track any of Zircon hypersonic missile test launches
Russia's nuclear command centre Il-96-300PU flies near Ukraine
Popular
Asia
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West

SWIFT is an international system, and Russia is a major player in it. When they make such threats, they cause damage to the dollar, the euro and the entire payment system

There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Russia
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
Inna Novikova There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama? Lyuba Lulko Usam Ozdemirov NATO will stop only when Russia stops NATO Usam Ozdemirov
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy