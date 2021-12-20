EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response

World

The head of the Russian delegation in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, threatened NATO with a military response.

Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response

NATO should stop stepping on Moscow's sore spots and take Russia's security proposals seriously, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control said, adding that Russia would show a military response to NATO should the alliance continue increasing pressure on Russia.

"Everyone understands perfectly well that the relations between Russia and NATO are nearing the moment of truth. One can't be constantly stepping on Russia's sore spots, one needs to make a decision. This is a serious conversation that we must have, and everyone at NATO understands very well, despite all the strength and power, that one needs to take certain political actions. Otherwise, it is a military response from Russia that would be an alternative," Gavrilov said.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Ryabkov, demanded the USA should give an urgent response to Russian proposals on security guarantees, as the situation is very complicated and tends to complicate further. Washington will delay the consideration of the issue and will try to turn it into a sluggish process, the diplomat noted.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced draft security agreements with NATO and the United States. Russia calls on NATO:

  • not to see Moscow as an enemy,
  • not to create a threat of military escalation and
  • not to expand towards the east.

Russia also suggested NATO should not make Ukraine one of its members.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama?
Russian military hardware deployed only 45 km far from Ukrainain border
Russia considers banning surrogate mothers' services for foreigners
Russia wants NATO to exclude Ukraine's and Georgia's membership
NATO fails to track any of Zircon hypersonic missile test launches
Russia's nuclear command centre Il-96-300PU flies near Ukraine
USA sends F-15 fighter bombers to Romania to intimidate Russia
USA leaves Belarus without dollars. Belarus asks Russia for money
In St. Petersburg, drunk driver races his car at pedestrians
Popular
Health
Four mutants of the coronavirus

Four coronavirus mutants are rushing to attack humanity: new strains of the virus have been found in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan. What do we know about them?

Four mutants of the coronavirus
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Americas
Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Lyuba Lulko Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama? Lyuba Lulko Usam Ozdemirov NATO will stop only when Russia stops NATO Usam Ozdemirov Sawraj Singh India revives friendship with Russia; should correct pro-American tilt Sawraj Singh
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
Donald Trump wants to strike Iran
Americas
Donald Trump wants to strike Iran
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy