Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response

The head of the Russian delegation in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, threatened NATO with a military response.

NATO should stop stepping on Moscow's sore spots and take Russia's security proposals seriously, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control said, adding that Russia would show a military response to NATO should the alliance continue increasing pressure on Russia.

"Everyone understands perfectly well that the relations between Russia and NATO are nearing the moment of truth. One can't be constantly stepping on Russia's sore spots, one needs to make a decision. This is a serious conversation that we must have, and everyone at NATO understands very well, despite all the strength and power, that one needs to take certain political actions. Otherwise, it is a military response from Russia that would be an alternative," Gavrilov said.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Ryabkov, demanded the USA should give an urgent response to Russian proposals on security guarantees, as the situation is very complicated and tends to complicate further. Washington will delay the consideration of the issue and will try to turn it into a sluggish process, the diplomat noted.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced draft security agreements with NATO and the United States. Russia calls on NATO:

not to see Moscow as an enemy,

not to create a threat of military escalation and

not to expand towards the east.

Russia also suggested NATO should not make Ukraine one of its members.