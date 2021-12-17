Russia wants NATO to exclude Ukraine's and Georgia's membership

Russia and NATO should return to the terms that the parties had agreed in 1997, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during a briefing, which was broadcast via Twitter.

Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance should return to the 1997 Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, he noted.

Russia and NATO do not see each other as adversaries in accordance with the provisions of this treaty.

During the briefing, Ryabkov also recalled that NATO had given a serious consideration to Russia's membership in this organization. According to the diplomat, Moscow's refusal to join the alliance was an opportunity that Brussels had missed.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft treaties with the United States and NATO that contained proposals in the field of security. The documents highlighted the need to prevent dangerous military activities on the part of both Russia and the countries of the alliance, which would make it possible to reduce the likelihood of military incidents.

Key aspects of the draft agreements with the USA and NATO include guarantees not to deploy nuclear weapons, not to conduct provocative activities and threats, and not to deploy military bases on the territory of the former USSR.

According to unconfirmed reports, Russia demanded the US and NATO should completely exclude Georgia's and Ukraine's incorporation into the North Atlantic Alliance. NATO could use their membership as leverage against Russia. Moreover, Georgia's or Ukraine's incorporation in the alliance would automatically mean the emergence of NATO troops and offensive arms next to the Russian borders.