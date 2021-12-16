EN RU FR PT
USA sends F-15 fighter bombers to Romania to intimidate Russia

World

The United States sent F-15 fighter bombers to Romania so that they could work side by side with the military from Romania and Italy on December 18-22 when conducting exercises in the Black Sea region.

USA sends F-15 fighter bombers to Romania to intimidate Russia

As it was stated on the website of the alliance, the fighters have already arrived in the Romanian city of Campia-Turzii. In the coming days, air forces of Italy, Romania and the United States will conduct sorties in the Black Sea region to protect and guard the airspace of NATO allies.

"Romania, Italy and USA are working together. The planned deployment to Romania demonstrates the Alliances capability and commitment to keeping Citizens safe," a message posted on NATO's Twitter account said.

At the same time, Russian military observers believe that NATO is simply increasing its presence in the region against the background of reports about the alleged Russian military buildup near the border with Ukraine.

The power of F-15
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
