Blast wave from unknown explosion travels for kilometres in seconds

A curious video showing a powerful explosion of an unknown nature has recently appeared on the Internet. The pillar of fire and smoke was visible for several kilometers away from the epicenter.

However, it is not the explosion, but the blast wave that attracted most attention. The wave reached the military men, who were videoing the explosion, in mere seconds.

The video clearly shows the blast wave traveling a distance of a several kilometers in just a few seconds and reaching the location of the military personnel who were videoing the explosion. This took them by surprise as they must have forgotten about the blast wave phenomenon.

It remains unknown, however, where exactly the video was made and for which purposes the explosion was conducted.