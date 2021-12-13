EN RU FR PT
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe

World

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to cut off gas transit to Europe should Belarus find itself in a state of emergency because of Western sanctions.

In an interview with Turkish television and radio company TRT, Lukashenko stressed out that he was thinking about such a reaction as an extreme measure, BelTA news agency reports.

"If <…> we have no other way to respond to their sanctions, we will take advantage of this tough measure,” he stressed.

Earlier, Lukashenko threatened to cut off gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline about a month ago. Then he recommended that the leadership of Poland, Lithuanians and other brainless people abandon their threats to close the border. In early December, he repeated his words and suggested that the Poles should "take their chicken brains and think what you're rattling."

