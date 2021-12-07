EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia to deliver Sprut light amphibious tank production technology to India

World

Russia intends to transfer technologies for the production of the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to India as part of a tender, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters.

Russian tank Sprut tested in Black Sea

"Rosoboronexport with the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank intends to take part in the Indian tender for the supplies of light tanks. As part of the tender, Russia will offer to transfer technology and, quite possibly, to localise the production of individual units and assemblies," Mikheev said.

The Sprut-SDM1 is the only light amphibious combat vehicle in its class that has the firepower of a main battle tank and is armed with a 125-mm gun. All munitions produced in India for T-72M1 and T-90S tanks can be used for Sprut-SDM1.

The Sprut-SDM1 tank can overcome water obstacles while firing its gun at the same time. It can be landed from a ship, used day and night on terrain impassable for other similar machines, for example, high in the mountains in low air conditions, at very high and low temperatures. This tank is of great interest to countries located on difficult terrain, such as water barriers, swamps and mountains.

The vehicle is equipped with a guided missile system designed to engage armored targets, including those equipped with reactive armor, at a range of up to 5 kilometers.

 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia refuses from US dollar in arms deals completely
US fails to force India to 'divorce' Russia
MiG-31 fighters deployed in Russian easternmost city to reach USA in 15 minutes
Russia's new missile capable of wiping off all US cities
Turkey's Bayraktar drone destroys Russia's Avtobaza radio surveillance complex
Russia's Rosatom dismantles nuclear reactor vessel in Sweden
Turkey builds Siper air defense system to outshine Russia's S-400
Norway dares to say 'No!'
Putin calls Erdogan to talk about Bayraktar drones in Ukraine
Russia to test new Gremlin hypersonic missile in 2022
Popular
World
Turkey's Bayraktar drone destroys Russia's Avtobaza radio surveillance complex

An attempt to gain control of the Turkish UAV Bayraktar TB2 ended with the destruction of the Russian Avtobaza-M complex

Turkey's Bayraktar drone destroys Russia's Avtobaza radio surveillance complex
MiG-31 fighters deployed in Russian easternmost city to reach USA in 15 minutes
Russia
MiG-31 fighters deployed in Russian easternmost city to reach USA in 15 minutes
World
Russia's new missile capable of wiping off all US cities
World
Turkey builds Siper air defense system to outshine Russia's S-400
Lyuba Lulko US fails to force India to 'divorce' Russia Lyuba Lulko Larry Romanoff Giving things names in the West and in China Larry Romanoff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey November 2021: Overheard in Outer Space Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Asia
US fails to force India to 'divorce' Russia
World
Russia's Rosatom dismantles nuclear reactor vessel in Sweden
Russia refuses from US dollar in arms deals completely
Russia
Russia refuses from US dollar in arms deals completely
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy