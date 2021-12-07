Russia to deliver Sprut light amphibious tank production technology to India

Russia intends to transfer technologies for the production of the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to India as part of a tender, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters.

"Rosoboronexport with the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank intends to take part in the Indian tender for the supplies of light tanks. As part of the tender, Russia will offer to transfer technology and, quite possibly, to localise the production of individual units and assemblies," Mikheev said.

The Sprut-SDM1 is the only light amphibious combat vehicle in its class that has the firepower of a main battle tank and is armed with a 125-mm gun. All munitions produced in India for T-72M1 and T-90S tanks can be used for Sprut-SDM1.

The Sprut-SDM1 tank can overcome water obstacles while firing its gun at the same time. It can be landed from a ship, used day and night on terrain impassable for other similar machines, for example, high in the mountains in low air conditions, at very high and low temperatures. This tank is of great interest to countries located on difficult terrain, such as water barriers, swamps and mountains.

The vehicle is equipped with a guided missile system designed to engage armored targets, including those equipped with reactive armor, at a range of up to 5 kilometers.